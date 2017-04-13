WALTON COUNTY PROPOSES SHUTTLE SERVICE

Things became a bit heated in Tuesday’s meeting with the Walton County Board of Commissioners during discussion of a proposed shuttle service.

The Walton County Tourist Development Council requested approval on a marketing opportunity with a local shuttle service.

The Board of Commissioners were asked to decide between two vendors, 654-LIMO and Sunshine Shuttle.







During the meeting, the TDC explained that the shuttle service would be a mobile billboard for the county as they could put advertisements on the outside of the buses or trolleys. The transportation would go through the South end of Walton County making stops along 30A and Highway 98 at local businesses, restaurants and resorts.

Commissioners felt like both vendors could offer different things.

“Restaurants, the resorts, everyone has stepped up and said we want this program. It will get traffic off the roads. It will change the culture here. People drive here and park their cars and never have to get in it again. So, I think that will really help things,” said John Finch, Sunshine Shuttle Service.

After hearing from the public, the Commissioners decided to table the discussion until the next meeting.