WALTON COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Tuesday, March 6th, Walton County School Board held there regular meeting at the Tivoli Administrative Complex at 5:00 p.m. The agenda was approved with the deletions of items 1.03b, 5.01c, 11.01, 25.40, and the addition of item 75.01. All the items on the consent agenda were approved. Under Agreements/Contracts, the contract for Professional Services with Educational Management Consultant Services and the request to terminate independent contractor’s were approved. In Finance, the Monthly Charter Financial Statements from Seaside School, Inc. and the Seaside Foundation for January 2018, was approved; the Monthly Charter School Financial Statements from Walton Academy for January 2018, was approved; the Fiscal Year 2017 Internal Funds Audit was approved. Next, in Personnel Recommendations, the March 6th, 2018, Personnel Recommendations and Personnel Addendum was approved. In Facilities/Constructions, the 2018 Florida Inventory of School Houses Certification was approved. Under Administration, the Collective Bargaining Agreement for School Year 2017-2018 for the Walton County Support Professionals was approved; the Proposed 2018-2019 School Calendar was approved with the addition of adding one day to the first nine weeks and taking away one day in the second nine weeks. The February 20th, 2018, Workshop Meeting Minutes were approved.

