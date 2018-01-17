WALTON COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

On Tuesday, January 16th, in the South Walton High School Library, Walton County School District held there regular meeting. The items on the Consent Agenda included finances and transportation that were approved with the exception of removing approval for the Walton High School Cheerleaders to travel to Jacksonville, Florida. The Walton County School District monthly financial statements were approved. Personnel Recommendations and Addendum were approved. They also acknowledged the Florida Minimum Wage Increase and adapted to the new standards, the current Minimum Wage is $8.25 per hour. Food and Nutrition Program Administrator Robert Martin showed the updates of the Walton County School Lunch on the increases of the lunches and breakfasts bought. Some of the contributing factors that lead to these increases were when the school took the top 5 student favorite foods and incorporated them into school lunches. Walton County School District was awarded the equipment grant for merchandising coolers and a Robo Coupe food processor. The Additional Services from JRA Architects for additions to South Walton High School were approved. The Walton County School Board also reviewed the powerpoint update that JRA Architects provided for the New Elementary School and South Walton High School. The new elementary school to be located south of the bay in Walton County will be named Dune Lakes Elementary School! The following are those School Board Representatives who were approved to be on the 2017-2018 Insurance Committee Members: Sonya Alford, Ronita Hinote, Amy Lamb, and Melissa Thomasson. The following are those School Board Members who were approved to be 2017-2018 Negotiation Team Members: A. Russell Hughes, Leonard Dietzen, Ben L. Holley, Sonya Alford, Melissa Thomasson, Kay Dailey, Candy Bodie, Scott Hulion, Todd Drake, and Chelsea Martin.

