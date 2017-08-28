WALTON COUNTY SCHOOL BUS DRIVER CITED FOR FAILING TO YEILD RIGHT OF WAY

3 p.m. Friday . According to the DeFuniak Springs Police Department, officers responded to a school bus crash at the intersection of 20th Street and U.S. Highway 90 west at approximately

Officers say the school bus driver was attempting to cross Hwy 90 onto 20th Street when the Walton County school bus he was driving was struck by a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old. The school bus driver told police he didn’t see the car when he crossed Hwy 90. Reports say the teen suffered minor cuts and possibly a concussion. Eight children on the school bus were transported to Healthmark Regional Medical Center as a precaution.

Police say, the Walton County school bus driver was found to be at fault for Failing to Yield Right of Way and was issued a traffic citation.

Most of the parents of the 22 students on board the bus responded to the scene to pick their children up. DeFuniak Springs Police say the remaining children were all picked up at the hospital.

The children on the school bus were all elementary aged children from kindergarten to the 5th grade.