WALTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT AWARDS

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Walton County School District held their Teacher of the Year Award and Educational Support Professional of the Year Award Ceremony. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to take a moment and recognize the work that these teachers do. They are the ones that teach our children from right and wrong. To them, we would like to give them a big thank you for their hard work! The Teacher of the Year followed by their individual school are as follows: Susanne Martin of Bay Elementary, Christine Peterson of Walton County School District Office, Michael Howell of Emerald Coast Middle, Leslie Harrison of Emerald Coast Technical, Angela Saltsman of Freeport Elementary, Joyce Harp of Freeport High, Dan Bump of Freeport Middle, Michelle Hebert Fisher of Maude Saunders Elementary, Alicia Cook of Mossy Head Elementary, Jennifer Bradley of Paxton Elementary, Susan Rockman of Paxton Secondary, Jean Kennett of South Walton High, Kelly Young of Van R. Butler Elementary, David Pert of Walton High, Katie Williams of Walton Middle, Emily Dicket of West DeFuniak Elementary, and Lisa Mckee of WISE Center. Here are the following Educational Support Professional of the Year followed by their individual school: Chloe Abney of Bay Elementary, Susan Odom of Walton County School District Office, Jenna Brabham of Emerald Coast Middle, Stephanie Davis of Emerald Coast Technical, Geneice Maricle of Freeport Elementary, Michele Martin of Freeport High, Kim Dier of Freeport Middle, Bill Godwin of Walton County School District Maintenance, Emily Jade Tucker of Maude Saunders Elementary, Elizabeth Gaither of Mossy Head Elementary, Tricia Owens of Paxton School, Misty Sievers of South Walton High, Patrishia Smith for DeFuniak Springs Transportation, Marine Beth Green of Freeport Transportation, Ann Sexton of Paxton Transportation, Jim Williams of South Walton Transportation, Nick Whitehurst of Van R. Butler Elementary, Renee Patrick of Walton High, Laurie Tucker of Walton Middle, Tyler Hudson of West DeFuniak Elementary, and Tyanna Kendall of WISE Center. Now for the moment of truth, here at the 2018 Walton County School District Teacher of the Year and Educational Support Professional of the Year. The 2018 Walton County School District Teacher of the Year is Joan Kennett. The 2018 Walton County School District Education Support Professional of the Year of the Renee Patrick. Congratulations to both of you!

