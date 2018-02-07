WALTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR MEETING

Tuesday, February 6th, at 5:00 p.m., Walton County School District held their regular meeting at the Tivoli Administrative Complex located at 145 Park Street, DeFuniak Springs, Florida. All the items on the consent agenda, Finance, and Transportation, were approved. In the agreements/contracts, the Contracted Agreement with Milton A. Ashby and the Panhandle Area Educational Consortium were approved. The contract for Applied Behavior Analysis Services from Canopy Behavior Solutions, LLC, was approved with exception of the contract to last until the end of the current 2017-2018 School year. Next, in Finance, all the Executive Financial Summaries, Payments of Invoices, and Financial Audits were approved. In Personnel, the Personnel Recommendations and Addendum were approved along with the job description of the Emerald Coast Technical College Position. On Instruction/Curriculum, the Inservice Program for Driver Education Add-on Endorsement and Athletic Coaching Add-on Endorsement along with the District Instructional Leadership and Faculty Development Grant were approved. In Student Services, the 2017-2018 Florida Safe Schools Assessment Report was approved. Under Facilities/Construction, Paxton School Softball Batting Cage was approved; Walton High School Baseball Batting Cage was approved. A discussion was held on the Old Pleasant School Site Property, it was determined that the Walton/Okaloosa Council on Aging would be allowed to use the building provided it is used for its intended use. However, if it ceased to be use for its intended purpose it would revert to the Walton Count School District. A resolution will be filed on the property and a Revert Clause will be implemented in the case of the property being used improperly. In Administration, an advertisement for Walton County School Board Rules/Policies and the 2018-2019 Walton County School District Evaluation Committee were approved. District 5 Jason Catalano announced that he is already profiled to run again for his district. The January 2nd and 16th, 2018, Regular Meeting Minutes were approved along with the January 16th, 2018, Workshop Meeting Minutes on Discussion of Naming the New Elementary School. Walton County’s Update of Comprehensive Plan was approved.

