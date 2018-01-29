WALTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT TEACHER OF THE YEAR RECEIVES GIFT

Walton County School District Superintendent Russell A. Hughes kept his promise and strive to expand the recognition of the Walton County School District Teacher and Educational Support Professional of the Year through the collaboration with the Walton Education Foundation, local community, and business partners. The Teacher of the Year, Joan Kennett, from South Walton High, received the use of a brand new GLA250 Mercedes Benz for the next year that was a part of her award package. Superintendent Hughes would like to extend his thanks to those who contributed gifts and awards totaling over $10,000 for the TOY and ESP winners! Walton County Superintendent Russell A. Hughes stated, “We are blessed to have such gracious and generous community support, and we appreciate their investment in our dedication to provide high quality education for our students!”

