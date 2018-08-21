Walton County Seeks $32 Million for Water and Sewer Project

It has been eight years since the oil spill began in the Gulf of Mexico. Several panhandle counties were devastated by its effects to the economy and ecosystem and now, they are ready to collect the money that was promised to them. Walton County is ready to take the next step in securing that money. It’s official, Walton County has submitted their final application to Triumph for the Highway 331 corridor water and sewer project. “That’s the exciting thing, that I want the folks in the Panhandle and in Walton County to know. The County is not in the water and sewer business but, we recognize how important that is to the fourth fastest growing county in the nation, which is Walton County,” explained Bill Williams, Walton County Triumph Coordinator. The 29 page application outlines an idea to install water and sewer along this major corridor, Highway 331 that runs through the heart of the county. But, a project of this magnitude doesn’t come cheap. It’s anticipated to cost $32 million dollars. “The south end of the county is primarily, almost completely built out as far as what is going on down there. 331 corridor all the way from the bridge up to the interstate is the next location that we feel is going to be where the economic development comes from,” shared Bill Chapman, Walton County Board of Commissioners, Chairman. If Triumph approves the project plan and awards the funds, the 331 Corridor is predicted to be the next focal point of Walton County. “We see the opportunity to really bring high level jobs.” said Williams. The problem with that area and the reason it still sits vacant is, the water and sewer system is not completed all the way through. “Until we do, we don’t have a draw if you will for these businesses to come in,” said Chapman. Now that the application has been submitted, Triumph’s review committee will meet on September 12th in Bay County to review the applications.

