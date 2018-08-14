WALTON COUNTY SET TO DO BATTLE FOR CUSTOMARY USE

The Walton County Commission is prepared to embark upon a long and probably expensive mission to return large swaths of coastline to the public by proving that people have been enjoying the beaches of South Walton for a very long time. Commissioners have established Saturday, Sept. 8 as the day they will hold a public hearing at which they are scheduled to give notice of their intent “to affirm the existence of recreational customary uses on beachfront property in Walton County, Florida.” The 9 a.m. meeting will be held at South Walton High School on Greenway Trail in Santa Rosa Beach. Commissioners voted at their last regular meeting to change the day and location of the meeting in order to accommodate what they anticipate will be a very large crowd. “It could certainly be in the hundreds,” county spokesman Louis Svehla said. In 2016, Walton County voted to create a Customary Use Ordinance that gave the public access to areas many coastal private property owners claimed to be their own, and held deeds to that bolstered their arguments. This year HB 631 effectively restored the private property rights of the owners and voided Walton County’s ordinance. Since the bill went into effect July 1, some owners have posted no trespassing signs and called upon the county to end its practice of using vehicles to perform tasks like garbage collection on the beach. Deputies have been called upon to mediate frequent disputes between property owners and beachgoers, many of whom claim customary use as their right. HB 631 provides a mechanism for Walton County, and other Florida counties, to prove customary use legally and have a judge rule that beaches should be open to everyone. The first step in the process is the public hearing that will be held Saturday.

