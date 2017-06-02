WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF EVICTS 300 INMATES

The Walton County Sheriff’s office is evicting nearly 300 Escambia County inmates from the Walton County Jail.

The Walton jail has been housing inmates from Escambia since the 2014 explosion of the Escambia central booking and detention center.

In a letter to the Escambia County Board of Commissioners Sheriff Michael Adkinson wrote that he was taken aback by a recent presentation to the commission and believes the two parties can no longer work together.

Escambia now has 30 days to remove the inmates.