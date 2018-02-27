WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST LOG

Walton County Sheriff’s Office released the arrest log for February 16th, 2018, to February 19th, 2018. February 16th, Rhonda Falmer Pritchett of Freeport, Florida, was arrested for Retail Theft; Lisa M Bizzell of Freeport, Florida, was arrested for Retail Theft; Jessie K Hackley of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana Less Than 20 Grams; Dane Christopher Gibson of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was arrested for No Driver License. February 19th, Manuel Fuentes Bravo of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was arrested for Tag not assigned.