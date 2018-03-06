WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST LOG

Walton County Sheriff’s Office released the arrest log for February 15th to February 26th, 2018. February 15th, Vasileios Kontogeorgiv of Pensacola, Florida, was arrested for Expired Driver’s License. February 18th, Jaime A Salazar of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana Less Than 20 Grams; Adrian Frederick Siples of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana Less Than 20 Grams. February 19th, Ashely Forehand of Ponce De Leon, Florida, was arrested for Failure to Register Vehicle. February 20th, Peter Paul Shimko of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for No Valid Driver’s License; Lacey Jean Hernandez of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for Expired License Greater Than 6 months; Du Van Lam of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was arrested for Drive While License Suspended Revoked. February 25th, Anacleto Ochuc Hernandez of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended Revoked. February 26th, Kelsey Roland Cosper of Niceville, Florida, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended Revoked.

