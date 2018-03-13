WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST LOG

Walton County Sheriff’s Office released the arrest log for March 2nd, 2018, to March 8th, 2018. March 2nd, Jasona Allen Adams of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was charged with Driving While License Suspended Revoked and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. March 7th, Christian Freeman Jackson of Miramar Beach, Florida, was charged with Driving While License Suspended Revoked; Alfonza B Glenn of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was charged with Possession of Marijuana Less Than 20 Grams; Jose Isaias Quiche Reyes Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, was arrested for No Valid Driver’s License. March 8th, Eric Justin Phelps of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was charged with Possession of Marijuana Less Than 20 Grams.

