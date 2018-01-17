Latest News
Triangle Chevrolet Buick

WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST LOG

Walton County Sheriff’s Office just released their criminal arrest log for January 5th through January 11th, 2018. The arrests are as follows: On January 5th, Rosendo Medrano of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for Habitual Offender Driving While License Suspended Revoked; Angelica Maria Grajeda Duarte of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was arrested for No Driver License. On January 7th, Maricela Michua Cedillo of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was arrested for Hit & Run and Failure to Maintain Lane resulting in Traffic Crash. On January 9th, a Juvenile from DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams; a Juvenile from DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams. On January 11th, a Juvenile from DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia; Kentrell J. Parker of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams; Jemario Keshaun Billups of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for Knowingly Driving While License Suspended Revoked.

Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*