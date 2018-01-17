WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST LOG

Walton County Sheriff’s Office just released their criminal arrest log for January 5th through January 11th, 2018. The arrests are as follows: On January 5th, Rosendo Medrano of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for Habitual Offender Driving While License Suspended Revoked; Angelica Maria Grajeda Duarte of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was arrested for No Driver License. On January 7th, Maricela Michua Cedillo of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was arrested for Hit & Run and Failure to Maintain Lane resulting in Traffic Crash. On January 9th, a Juvenile from DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams; a Juvenile from DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams. On January 11th, a Juvenile from DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia; Kentrell J. Parker of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams; Jemario Keshaun Billups of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for Knowingly Driving While License Suspended Revoked.

Share This Post







