WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARRESTS

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Walton County Sheriff’s Office released the criminal arrest log, here are the following arrests. On Friday the 15th the following person was arrested, Clayton Hill of DeFuniak Springs for Reckless Driving. On Sunday the 17th the following were arrested: Natalie Diciaula of Santa Rosa Beach for Possession of Marijuana Less Than 20 Grams, Hayden Loyd of Santa Rosa Beach for Possession of Marijuana Less Than 20 Grams, a Juvenile from Point Washington for Possession of Alcohol Under The Age of 21, a Juvenile from Point Washington for Possession of Alcohol Under The Age of 21. On Tuesday the 19th the following individual was arrested, Robert Smith of Destin for an Attach Tag Not Assigned.