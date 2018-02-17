WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HOLDS MEETING

Friday, February 16th, Walton County Sheriff’s Office held a meeting with several businesses and property managers to explain tactics for spring break coming up. Walton County Sheriff’s Office stated behind Whale’s Tale at the Seascape Resort, they will be setting up a command post on March 3rd to enforce underage drinking violations and other criminal mischief pertaining to crowds gathering during spring break. At the start of the High School spring break on March 31st, the command post will be moved to Seaside. This year, Walton County Sheriff’s Office will be starting something new. They are assembling a house party task force that will be operated on a nightly basis. Walton County Lieutenant Scott Hogeboom stated, “We’ve identified this as a necessary addition to our spring break operations. These instances took up a lot of our resources last year. The effort is aimed at keeping our juveniles safe and to prevent damage to rental properties.”

