WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATING FATAL FIRE

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County Fire Rescue, and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating a fatal fire that caught Thursday morning in Ponce De Leon. The fire took place at 3861 Co Highway 181 C. Walton County Fire Rescue got the call about the blaze at 12:40 am. The home was fully engulfed by the time deputies and fire crews arrived. Two bodies were later located inside the structure. The fire has suspicious circumstances. Sheriff’s officials said that the investigation is still ongoing.

