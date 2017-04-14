WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE LOOKING FOR A WITCH

That’s right, a witch. She has been identified as Katiria Maris Rodriquez-Correa. Authorities say the woman has been “blessing people’s possessions” and then stealing them.

Rodriquez-Correa was posing as someone who blesses people’s possessions, curing them of cancer and other illnesses by performing “white magic” on their valuables. Investigators say Correa is a fraud, adding the only magic she’s good at is disappearing.

She is wanted by Walton County Sheriff’s Office for grand theft after numerous individuals have come forward saying they have been victimized by this person.