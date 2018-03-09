WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEARCHING FOR OUT OF COUNTY FUGITIVE IN WATERCOLOR

Thursday, March 8th, at approximately 4:00 p.m., a traffic stop was attempted by a Walton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy for a suspect wanted for felony charges out of Bay County. The suspect struck the Walton County Deputy Patrol car at Grayton Beach State Park and fled the scene. The suspect late ditched his vehicle on the west end of Watercolor. The suspect was identified as Jason Michael Ellis, age 35. Jason Michael Ellis is a white male with a beard and blue eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt with pink shorts, black-rimmed eyeglasses and a hat. The suspect is possibly on foot or on a bicycle. If you have any information on Jason Michael Ellis, please contact Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)892-8186.

