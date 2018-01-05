WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE YEAR IN REVIEW

Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced their first part of the 2017 year in review. This part is regarding the number of vehicle burglaries in Walton County. In 2017, Walton County Vehicle Burglaries went down a total of 32%, that’s nearly 100 from 2016. Walton County Sheriff’s Office would like to continue to remind everyone to hide your belongings in your car, take your keys, and lock your vehicle to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of vehicle burglary. Also, Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a whopping 155,681 calls in 2017. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to thank Walton County Sheriff’s Office for their outstanding service to our community.

Share This Post







