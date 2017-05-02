WALTON COUNTY SO SEEKING TWO SUSPECTS

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeing information on the following subjects wanted out of our jurisdiction; Luis Humberto Aguilar– Hispanic male, 5’2”, 125 lbs., Black hair, Brown eyes. This subject is wanted on a felony Failure to Appear Warrant for Aggravated Battery w Deadly weapon. He was last seen in Walton County Florida. Timothy Lee Parish– White male, 33 YOA, 5’11”, 185 lbs., Brown hair, Blue eyes. This subject is wanted on a Felony Violation of Probation warrant for the original charge of Uttering a Forged instrument. He was last seen in Walton County Florida.