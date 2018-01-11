WALTON COUNTY STUDENT OF THE MONTH

Chautauqua Healthcare Services released their students of the month for January. Maude Saunders Elementary School Student of the Month is Autumn Withrow. West DeFuniak School Student of the Month is Isabella Holden. Mossy Head Elementary School Student of the Month is Luis Tellez-Gonzalez. Paxton Elementary School Student of the Month is Kiley Edwards. Paxton Middle School Student of the Month is Anney Kate Arraneo. Walton Middle School Student of the Month is Savanna Garner. Walton Academy Student of the Month is Kaytee Herndon. First Christian Academy Student of the Month is Alexis Rowles. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to congratulate these students for being selected as Student of the Month at their respective schools and acknowledge each student’s industrious efforts in seeking excellence!

Share This Post







