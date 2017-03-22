WALTON COUNTY WEEKLY BEACH SAMPLING RESULTS

No Advisories Issued for This Sampling Period

The Florida Department of Health in Walton County (DOH-Walton) conducts regularly scheduled saltwater beach water quality monitoring at seven sites through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program.

Samples are collected from March through the end of October. The water samples are analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci) that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, which may cause human disease, infections, or rashes. The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.

The purpose of the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program is to determine whether Florida has significant coastal beach water quality problems and whether future beach monitoring efforts are necessary.



Site Name Enterococci Water Quality SP-1 Miramar Beach 4 Good SP-3 Dune Allen Beach 4 Good SP-4 Blue Mountain Beach 4 Good SP-5 Grayton Beach 4 Good SP-7 Holly Street Beach 4 Good SP-8 Eastern Lake Beach 4 Good SP-9 Inlet Beach Access 4 Good

Water quality classifications are based upon United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) recommended criteria and Florida Healthy Beaches Program Categories:

Good = 0 – 35 Enterococci CFU per 100 ml of marine

Moderate = 36 – 70 Enterococci CFU per 100 ml of marine water

Poor = 71 or greater Enterococci CFU per 100 ml of marine water



If you should have any questions, please contact DOH-Walton at (850) 892-8021 or visit the Florida Department of Health’s Beach Water Quality websitewww.floridahealth.gov/healthy- environments/beach-water- quality/index.html .