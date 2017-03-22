WALTON COUNTY WEEKLY BEACH SAMPLING RESULTS
No Advisories Issued for This Sampling Period
The Florida Department of Health in Walton County (DOH-Walton) conducts regularly scheduled saltwater beach water quality monitoring at seven sites through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program.
Samples are collected from March through the end of October. The water samples are analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci) that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, which may cause human disease, infections, or rashes. The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.
The purpose of the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program is to determine whether Florida has significant coastal beach water quality problems and whether future beach monitoring efforts are necessary.
|Site
|Name
|Enterococci
|Water Quality
|SP-1
|Miramar Beach
|4
|Good
|SP-3
|Dune Allen Beach
|4
|Good
|SP-4
|Blue Mountain Beach
|4
|Good
|SP-5
|Grayton Beach
|4
|Good
|SP-7
|Holly Street Beach
|4
|Good
|SP-8
|Eastern Lake Beach
|4
|Good
|SP-9
|Inlet Beach Access
|4
|Good
Water quality classifications are based upon United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) recommended criteria and Florida Healthy Beaches Program Categories:
Good = 0 – 35 Enterococci CFU per 100 ml of marine
Moderate = 36 – 70 Enterococci CFU per 100 ml of marine water
Poor = 71 or greater Enterococci CFU per 100 ml of marine water
If you should have any questions, please contact DOH-Walton at (850) 892-8021 or visit the Florida Department of Health’s Beach Water Quality websitewww.floridahealth.gov/healthy-