WALTON COUNTY WEEKLY BEACH SAMPLING RESULTS

No Advisories Issued for This Sampling Period

The Florida Department of Health in Walton County (DOH-Walton) conducts regularly scheduled saltwater beach water quality monitoring at seven sites through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program.

Samples are collected from March through the end of October. The water samples are analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci) that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, which may cause human disease, infections, or rashes. The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.

The purpose of the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program is to determine whether Florida has significant coastal beach water quality problems and whether future beach monitoring efforts are necessary. 
 

Site Name Enterococci Water Quality
SP-1 Miramar Beach 4 Good
SP-3 Dune Allen Beach 4 Good
SP-4 Blue Mountain Beach 4 Good
SP-5 Grayton Beach 4 Good
SP-7 Holly Street Beach 4 Good
SP-8 Eastern Lake Beach 4 Good
SP-9 Inlet Beach Access 4 Good
 

Water quality classifications are based upon United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) recommended criteria and Florida Healthy Beaches Program Categories:
Good = 0 – 35 Enterococci CFU per 100 ml of marine
Moderate = 36 – 70 Enterococci CFU per 100 ml of marine water
Poor = 71 or greater Enterococci CFU per 100 ml of marine water
 
If you should have any questions, please contact DOH-Walton at (850) 892-8021 or visit the Florida Department of Health’s Beach Water Quality websitewww.floridahealth.gov/healthy-environments/beach-water-quality/index.html.

