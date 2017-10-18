WALTON COUNTY WOMAN SCAMMED OUT OF THOUSANDS



MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla— An elderly Walton County woman is scammed out of $18,000 and now investigators are zeroing in on the suspect.

Between April and July of this year an 88-year-old Miramar Beach resident received several calls from someone claiming she won money and needed to send a deposit to collect her winning prize. On three separate occasions the victim sent money to a Herdley Doman, 28, of Lake View Terrace, California.

Doman used the scheme to defraud the victim out of several thousand dollars. During the course of the investigation Los Angeles Police Department made direct contact with Doman at the same address he had used to scam the victim – confirming his identity.

Following LAPD’s visit, an investigator with Walton County Sheriff’s Office spoke with Doman who confirmed he had deposited the victim’s checks “because someone in Costa Rica told him to” and that “he needed help paying off his student loans.” Text correspondence was sent in the following days after the phone conversation, but Doman has yet to turn himself into the proper authorities.

Doman is currently wanted on six felony charges; including three counts of scheming to defraud less than $20,000 and three counts of grand theft less than $5,000.

Doman stands approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, with black hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 183 pounds. He could be located in the Los Angeles area or with relatives in Costa Rica. Anyone with information on Herdley Doman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111.