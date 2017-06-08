WALTON COUNTY’S PLANS FOR OIL SPILL FUNDS

Walton County is about to receive millions of dollars that could fund infrastructure projects. The Commissioners hope the Triumph Gulf Coast Trust Fund money will stimulate economic growth in the county. Chairwoman Cecilia Jones said the county with begin the process of planning how to spend the money. During this week’s public workshop, the Commissioners were encouraged to be strategic with their next steps in creating a plan to spend the money going forward.

An estimated $1.5 billion will be paid to eight counties along the Panhandle. One of those eight counties, is Walton.

Jones said she is hoping to secure funds for the Highway 331 Corridor Project. She went on to say that she wants to unify north Walton and south Walton, by creating ‘one Walton.’ Walton County’s list of potential projects is still a work in progress.