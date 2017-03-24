WALTON FIRE-RESCUE PERSONNEL PULL DRIVER FROM CRASH

Walton County 911 operators received multiple calls Thursday afternoon from residents reporting hearing a car crash on Hwy. 183 N. just south of Spring Lake Road at Bridge Creek.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports a 1994 Mercedes, driven by 63-year-old Robert Earle McDevitt, of DeFuniak Springs, was traveling Northbound on County Road when he began to drift onto the East shoulder. After approximately 375 feet, the Mercedes suddenly began traveling in a Northwesterly direction crossing both lanes of traffic.

The front of the Mercedes collided with a guard rail and became airborne landing at an angle and began rolling over onto its right side before colliding with a telephone box and a fence. The car continued traveling in a Northwesterly direction where the roof finally collided with a tree, crushing the windshield and roof area just forward of the driver.

A nearby resident said he heard the collision and rushed to the scene. “We called 911 for an ambulance. It looks like he struck the bridge and just rolled it.” said the man.

Firefighters rushed to stabilize the car as it teetered on its side in the soft soil while a paramedic reached inside the vehicle to tend to the injured man. Once the car was stabilized with hydraulic equipment, rescue workers extricated the driver.

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies provided traffic control across the narrow two lane bridge.

McDevitt was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast for injuries sustained in the crash. Troopers say charges are pending.