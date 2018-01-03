WALTON HEALTH DEPARTMENT TO HOLD DIABETES PROGRAM

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

On Thursday, January 4th, at 4:00 p.m., the Walton County Health Department on Highway 83 North will be hosting a free kickoff event for the third session of the Diabetes Prevention Program. PreventT2, the program that will be taught, is a lifestyle change program designed to help prevent Type 2 Diabetes. If you have a family history of Type 2 Diabetes, physically active less than three (3) times a week, at an unhealthy weight, or have a history of Gestational Diabetes, you might be at risk for Type 2 Diabetes, and you might be eligible for this program, if these apply to you. If you have prediabetes, you are 5 to 15 times more likely to develop Type 2 Diabetes than others with regular glucose levels. Walton County Department of Health Officer, Holly Holt stated, “One in three (3) American Adults has prediabetes, so the need for prevention has never been greater. The Prevent T2 Program offers a proven approach to preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes through modest lifestyle changes made with the support of a coach and one’s peers.” If anyone would like to register or receive more information, please call Sr. Community Nurse Jennifer Jordan at (850) 401-6283.