WALTON KIWANIS CELEBRATES 10 YEARS

The Walton Kiwanis Club celebrated its 10th anniversary last month.

The Kiwanis, which boasts 27 members, points to a growing membership and ist assistance to local charities over the last decade as a banner of pride. During that period, the Kiwanis has given over $100,000 to local charities.

Meetings are now held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Coastal Branch Library on U.S. Highway 331S. During meetings, members hear from speakers who talk about various subjects of community interest.

The organization raises funds throughout the year through golf tournaments, pecan sales, and putting out flags.