WALTON LOOKING TO MOVE ABOVE .500 TONIGHT

Every game is a playoff game FOR THE Walton Braves.

This is the cry from the DeFuniak Springs camp as the Braves go into yet another tough game, this time with region opponent Marianna at 7 p.m. tonight in Marianna.

The Braves (2-2) are coming off a nailbiting win over a county rival. Walton beat Freeport this past Friday 37-34, which moves the team to .500 for the first time this season. That win came on the heels of a 19-10 win against Arnold.