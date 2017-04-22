WALTON MAN SENTENCED TO 25 YEARS

A 24-year-old man accused of abusing a 5-year-old will spend the next 25 years in prison. Steven Alexander Pettit pleaded No Contest to one count of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age. He was immediately sentenced by Walton County Circuit Judge Kelvin Wells to the minimum mandatory of 25 years in prison. “Pettit will have to serve his sentence day-for-day and is not eligible for early release,” prosecutors wrote in a news release. “After his prison sentence is completed, Pettit will be on Sex Offender probation for the rest of his life and will be required to wear an electronic monitor. He is also designated as a Sexual Predator and can have no contact with the victim or any minors.” They add that in December of 2016 a 5-year-old child disclosed to her mother that Pettit had taken her to his room and touched her inappropriately. The mother immediately called law enforcement and Pettit admitted to some of the allegations and DNA evidence collected at the scene came back as a match to the defendant’s DNA.