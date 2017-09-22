WALTON MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON

A Walton County man who shot his neighbor was sentenced to life in prison.

James Farrell Davis Jr, 58, was convicted in July of attempted first-degree premeditated murder, burglary of a dwelling with a firearm, shooting at or into a building, and aggravated assault.

Prosecutors said Davis spent May 21, 2014 drinking and growing increasingly upset over his missing dogs. He then got into an argument with a neighbor and pointed a gun at the woman. Hearing the commotion a man came outside of the home and Davis shot at him. He then chased the man inside the home and shot him at point-blank range in the abdomen.

The man was only able to stop Davis from killing him by hitting him in the head with a hammer.