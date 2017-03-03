WALTON MAN TO BE SENTENCED IN ATTEMPTED MURDER

State Attorney Bill Eddins announced that Judge Kelvin Wells accepted a plea from Joseph Moll to the Court for Attempted First Degree Premeditated Murder with a Deadly Weapon as a Habitual Felony Offender.

The charges arose from a June 15, 2016 incident in Santa Rosa Beach where the victim was stabbed in the neck while in her home. The victim was the defendant’s ex-girlfriend’s mother.

When law enforcement arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound to the neck. While one officer provided medical assistance the other deputy located Moll.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 18, 2017 before Judge Kelvin Wells. Joseph Moll faces a sentence of up to life in state prison.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Josh Mitchell prosecuted the case. For further information, please contact him at (850) 892-8080.