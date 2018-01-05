WALTON MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT PUBLISHES NOVEL

At Walton Middle School in DeFuniak Springs, 8th grader, McCaid Paul, age 14, published his very own novel called “The Forgotten Headline”. It is the first volume in “The Summersville Series.” His book is a thriller, it is the first book in series of five books that he is writing. Mick Smith, the main character, and his best friend Billie go through suspenseful experiences and abrupt discoveries. McCaid Paul has received help from his family, teachers at West DeFuniak Elementary School and Walton Middle School, along with many others who are in the publishing business. After attending a workshop sponsored by DeFuniak Springs Public Library, he got to personally meet a self-published author, Whitney Evans, who gave him direction on how to get an editor, formatter, and how to do marketing. McCaid Paul along with his family chose to self-publish so that they would have complete control of the novel. The two self-publishing companies McCaid Paul chose were CreateSpace.com and IngramSpark.com. McCaid Paul’s novel “The Forgotten Headline” is available in paperback, hardcover, or e-book through Amazon.com. If anyone would like to learn more about McCaid Paul or his writing, you can go to www.mccaidpaulbooks.com or his Twitter @MccaidP.

Share This Post







