WALTON OFFICIALS DEDICATE HIGHWAY 331 BRIDGE PARK

This past Friday, Walton County officials, along with regional officials, were on hand to participate in the dedication of the Clyde B. Wells Bridge and Thomas Pilcher Park.

Deemed “more than a bridge, but also a destination,” the project began in 2013 and brought to completion at a cost of $18 million.

Walton County Commission Chairwoman Cecilia Jones was prompted to say, “Thanks to the opening of this bridge, we are no longer the second-slowest county in the state in evacuation.”

Approximately 50 people gathered under the bridge Friday, including state senator George Gainer, who said it was the largest tournout for a bridge dedication he had ever seen.

*photo of artist rendering courtesy of Walton Outdoors*