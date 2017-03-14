Walton Snowbirds Donate $2,000 to Children in Crisis

The Walton County Snowbirds, Inc. show they are true part-year residents of the area by presenting Children in Crisis with a check for $2,000. The 2017 Snowbird President made the presentation on behalf of the membership. Funding for the donation came from proceeds generated during the ladies luncheon and 50/50 drawings.

The donation qualified the winter guest organization to be a member of the CIC Kid’s Club which helps feed, clothe and care for the children living at the CIC Children’s Neighborhood. Plans are already underway for next year’s support which will include a golf tournament, luncheon and other activities/events.

Ken Hair, CIC President & CEO commented, “We have been blessed with great support from the community to build the Children’s Neighborhood. However, it’s a struggle to find the necessary funding to feed and clothe the kids and sustain operations into the future. Support from the Walton County Snowbirds is a tremendous help in our efforts to provide a home to the over 100 children that will call CIC home this year.”

The CIC Children’s Neighborhood is located in Fort Walton Beach but provides a home to foster children from Okaloosa, Walton, Santa Rosa and Escambia counties. It has an emergency shelter for children who are removed without notice from an unsafe environment, family foster homes for young children and teen transition homes for foster children aging out of the program. To learn more about Children in Crisis call 850-864-4242 or visit www.childrenincrisisfl.org.

Photo left to right: Co-President Bruce Blundell presents a check for $2,000 to Ken Hair, Children in Crisis President and CEO, on behalf of the membership of the Walton Snowbirds. Also in the photo; Co-President Timi Millar and Snowbird members; John Testa, Mike Krueger and CIC Development Director, Allie Noah. The funds will be used to help feed, clothe and care for over 100 children that will call the CIC Neighborhood home this year.