WALTON WIDE WEB

Internet access is now cheaper and more readily available for some Walton County families.

County officials have announced a partnership with three internet providers that now offer access for lower income families who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it.

For 10 to 15 dollars a month, some residents will have the option of 10 to 30 megabits of speed to access the World Wide Web.

25 megabits is the federal government standard for families.

The project has been on-going for about 2 and one-half years.