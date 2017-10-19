WALTON’S BEACH VENDORS MEETING TO ADDRESS ORDINANCE CONCERNS

Now that this year’s tourist season has come to an end, Walton County Beach Management officials are reviewing some policy changes, ACCORDING TO A REPORT BY WJHG-TVE NEWS. After new regulations kicked up some sand in Walton County, county officials and locals HAD an opportunity to address some concerns at a beach vendor meeting Wednesday night. Issues addressed included taking a hard look at the new customary land use laws and beach tent regulations but also focuses on beach vendor relationships. Over the course of the year, some locals have spoken out about how beach vendors are managed and held accountable by the county. That includes rules regarding set up times and equipment storage. But one hot topic is still how much space vendors take up on the beach.