WANTED FUGITIVE FOUND IN MEXICO BEACH CONVICTED FELON’S HOME

A wanted fugitive was found in convicted felon Paul Francis’ home the night of his arrest. “It’s just crazy. I didn’t think somebody like that would be out here,” a resident said. “The four years I’ve been here, this is pretty much a rare incident,” Mexico Beach Police Chief Anthony Kelly said. Out of the roughly 1,000 people living in Mexico Beach is Paul Gregory Francis. In 2009, the former restaurant owner served nearly three and a half years in federal prison. On Tuesday, Francis returned to jail after a traffic stop resulted in police searching his home. There, Mexico Beach police and Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies found narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a weapon. “We were there until the wee hours of the morning,” Kelly said, because that’s not all they found. “They located an individual that was concealed in one of the back rooms,” he said. That person was Stephen Giffin, a wanted fugitive by the state of Florida since February. Records show Giffin violated his probation. “When we located him on the floor, he no longer had the beard, he no longer had the long hair, he looked extremely tired and week,” Kelly said. Giffin is being held at the Bay County jail with charges pending. Chief Kelly said he was shocked to learn Francis was released on a $21,000 bond Friday. “We will continue doing as much as we can to keep the community of Mexico beach as safe as we can,” Kelly said. Francis now faces at least eight criminal charges.

Share This Post





