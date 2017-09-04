WARMER, WETTER THAN AVERAGE EXPECTED INTO FALL IN OUR AREA

Coming off what has mostly been a record year for weather in the Panhandle — the warmest winter since 1950 was recorded from December 2016 to February 2017 and the rainiest June since records were kept was recorded this year — weather forecasters say the area can expect much of the same headed into fall. “We’re looking at a slightly above-normal period of temperatures through November,” said Joe Maniscalco, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mobile. “There is also a 36 percent chance of above normal precipitation.” That means a warm and wet fall could be in the cards. Autumn officially begins Sept. 22. July and August were each at least two degrees above normal, according to Maniscalco. July’s warm temperatures averaged out at 84.8 degrees and August’s temperatures averaged 83.8 degrees. June was slightly below normal at 80.5 degrees, a fact that could be attributed to the nearly 16 inches of rain that fell during the 30-day period. The forecast for September, October and November is 86.5 degrees, 78.9 degrees and 70.3 degrees, respectfully, all of which are slightly higher than normal. Summer may be coming to a close, but unfortunately for Northwest Florida, warm temperatures probably won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.