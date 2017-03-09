WARRANT SERVED ON TENNESSEE MAN WHO PULLED GUN ON OCSO DEPUTIES

A Tennessee man who was shot after pulling a handgun on Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Destin last month has been released from a local hospital and charged with two crimes – assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

Deputies had been searching for 30-year old Randy Patton of Antioch Tennessee after receiving an “attempt to locate” request from the Nashville Police Department. Patton’s wife says he had sent her text messages of him holding a handgun and threatening suicide.

Deputies located Patton’s car February 16th in the parking lot of the Days Inn on Highway 98 in Destin. As they approached, Patton came out of his room. He initially complied with their commands, but then reached into the small of his back, removed a handgun, and raised it towards both deputies. At that time, they fired their agency issued weapons. Patton was hit multiple times. Later the handgun was determined to be a pellet pistol that closely resembled a semi-automatic firearm.

After being taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, Patton told medical staff he was trying to get the deputies to kill him.