April 28. The U.S. Air Force Wounded Warrior Program, administered by the Air Force Personnel Center, will host a combined Warrior CARE event and Warrior Games team training camp at Eglin AFB through April 28 in coordination with Brig. Gen. Christopher Azzano, 96th Test Wing commander. The CARE event provides seriously wounded, ill and injured military members, veterans and their Caregivers focused and personalized service through Caregiver Support training, Adaptive and Rehabilitative Sports events, Recovering Airman Mentorship training and Employment, and Career Readiness guidance along with music and art therapy.

More than 100 wounded, ill or injured service men and women from around the country will train in adaptive and rehabilitative sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, swimming, air pistol and rifle shooting, archery, and cycling as well as track-and-field competitions including shot-put, discus and running events. The U.S. Air Force Warrior Games team will also conduct training sessions before heading to Chicago, Ill. in June to compete in the Department of Defense Warrior Games 2017.

The CARE event provides participants and their caregivers focused and personalized service through caregiver support training, adaptive and rehabilitative sports events, recovering Airman mentorship training and employment & career readiness guidance along with music, art, and comedy programs. Additional recovery services such as massage and chiropractic therapy will be offered to participants.