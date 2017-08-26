WASHINGTON COUNTY APPROVES NEW ALCOHOL ORDINANCE

The law surrounding when and where alcohol can be sold in Washington County just got a little looser. Washington County commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a new alcohol ordinance. The new law does not make Washington a “wet” county. Instead, it changes the distance requirements for alcohol sale and consumption. Beer and wine can now be sold within 500 feet of churches and schools. The residential restriction has been dropped altogether. The vote came after a public hearing where community members could share their thoughts on the matter. Officials said the businesses allowed under this new ordinance would be required to have a full kitchen, as well as at least 51 percent of their sales coming from food. Commissioners said they hope the changes will bring in more family-friendly restaurants along the I-10 corridor, not bars and liquor stores. The new ordinance also changes the hours alcohol can be sold and consumed in any licensed establishment. No alcohol can be sold, consumed, or served between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m. daily.