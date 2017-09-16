WASHINGTON COUNTY AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE HOMICIDE IN EBRO

The discovery of a body in Washington County is being treated as a homicide by law enforcement investigators. The body was found on Crews Lake Road in Pine Log State Park near Ebro after lawmen received a report from a Public Works employee, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Duran Harrison.

Harrison said the body was discovered approximately 15 feet from the road and the FDLE was immediately notified.

Authorities are awaiting positive identification of the body.

Harrison said the FDLE and Medical Examiner will assist the WCSO in the continuing investigation.