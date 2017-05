A drug bust in Washington County yielded more than a dozen arrests.

Washington County Drug Task Force investigators closed the door on a months long case targeting drug dealers. Sheriff’s deputies arrested 17 suspects in Chipley.

But, despite Washington County Sheriff Deputy’s efforts, nine of the people still remain at large with outstanding warrants.

If you have any more information on the whereabouts of any of the suspects contact the Washington county Sheriff’s office at (850)-638-6111.