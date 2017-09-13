WASHINGTON COUNTY ISSUES WATER ADVISORIES

Monday regarding hazards and risks to water supplies due to storms and flooding. The Washington County Department of Health issued an advisoryregarding hazards and risks to water supplies due to storms and flooding.

Heavy rainfall, especially if accompanied by a tidal surge or flooding, can contaminate your water supply. Drinking contaminated water may cause illness. Individuals cannot assume that a water supply in the storm affected area is safe to drink.

A storm can also affect water from public water treatment plants. Even if they are operating, storm damage and flooding can contaminate water lines. Listen for public announcements about the safety of your water supply.

If your private well has been flooded, it may need to be disinfected and tested after floodwaters recede. Questions about testing should be directed to the Florida Department of Health in Washington County (DOH-Washington).