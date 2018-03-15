WASHINGTON COUNTY MAN ARRESTED

Wednesday, March 14th, at approximately 4 a.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant to a residence on Holmes Valley Road, Chipley, Florida. The man who was staying at the residence, Gary Wayne Corbin, of Chipley, Florida, age 33, had a warrant for his arrest for felony violation of probation out of Jackson County, Florida. The warrant was issued after Mr. Corbin was trying to commit or obtain a controlled substance by fraud. Mr. Corbin was found inside the residence under a pile of clothes in the bedroom corner. After being taken into custody, he was transported to Washington County Jail. On the way, Mr. Corbin tried to chew on what he said was “a corner of a bag”. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies searched the vehicle only to find methamphetamine beside a plastic bag. Gary Wayne Corbin was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence at the time of this report.

