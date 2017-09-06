WASHINGTON COUNTY MEDICAL MARIJUANA MORATORIUM EXTENDED

Washington County residents now have to wait longer to find out if medical marijuana will be allowed in the county.

On January 2, 2017 an ordinance placed a temporary moratorium on growing, cultivating, processing, manufacturing, dispensing, distributing, and wholesaling or retailing medical cannabis, low-THC cannabis, and derivative products, or any related products or activities.

At Tuesday morning’s commission meeting, commissioners voted to extend the ordinance until December 31, 2017 .

Officials said they need additional time to look at regulations regarding the recent changes with state law and medical marijuana.