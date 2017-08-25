WASHINGTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT ACCUSED OF CONSTITUTIONAL VIOLATIONS

The Washington County School District has responded to allegations of unconstitutional religious practices taking place in the district – specifically at Vernon High School.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a letter to Washington County Superintendent of Schools Joseph Taylor on August 10th, citing “serious constitutional violations” in the district.

The letter includes several complaints, including a teacher promoting the sale of religious t-shirts, teachers requiring students to transcribe Bible chapters from the Book of John, and displaying a banner with a Bible verse on the football field.

The original complaints came from a Vernon resident, who said in a statement, “I did not complain about these incidents at Vernon because I hate religion or God. Quite the opposite. In this country, we have the freedom to practice any faith we choose, or none at all.

The problem with religion in schools is that you run the risk of a Catholic teacher confusing Baptist students, or a Lutheran teacher confusing Mormon students, or a Buddhist teacher confusing Muslim students. Religion should be taught in church and in the home, not in the school.

The letter also addresses coach-led and graduation prayers.