Washington County Sheriff Make Burglary Arrest; Seeks More Suspects

BonifayNow.com

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has brought an end to several burglary investigations, making one arrest and identifying several suspects who are still at large.

Arrested was Robert James Cook, 20, of Rock Hill Road in Chipley. Cook is charged with three counts of grand theft, five counts of grand theft of firearms, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Still at large are Lillian Nichole Street, 29, of Howard Road in Caryville, charged with grand theft auto; Tiffany Cherise Bowling, 33, of Ike Road in Chipley, charged with grand theft and grand theft of a firearm and Isaac Noss, 36, of Ike Drive in Chipley, charged with four counts of theft of a firearm and three counts of theft.

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews states some of the stolen property recovered includes: firearms, ammunition, televisions, computers, camera equipment, chainsaws, golf clubs and vehicles.

“These burglaries and thefts occurred at the homes of honest, hardworking people who worked hard for their property,” said Crews. “Our investigators and deputies worked tirelessly to develop suspects, make an arrest, and in turn, recover the stolen property to be returned to the rightful owners.”

“The end results of these investigations are a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication on the personnel assigned to these cases,” he added.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspects who are still at large is asked to contact WCSO at 638-6111 or anonymously at 638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us