WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE MAKES DRUG ARREST

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Panama City man after deputies found a “loaded” syringe containing methamphetamine in the man’s backpack.

Deputy Dakota Jarvis conducted a traffic stop on State Road 77 shortly before 1am Saturday. During the traffic stop, Deputy Jarvis located a syringe filled with a liquid substance, which would later test positive as methamphetamine during a field test.

The vehicle’s driver, Henry Hall, 38 of a Florida Avenue residence in Panama City, admitted to the deputy that the syringe was for “using meth and that is what is inside of it.”

Further investigation found Hall to have an outstanding Jackson County felony warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation. Hall was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail, where he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and the outstanding warrant.

“Deputy Jarvis performed his job in textbook fashion, which resulted in removing another suspected felon from our streets and our community,” said Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews.